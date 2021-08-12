Services for Deon Elliott will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at Rivers of Living Waters Church in Killeen.
Deon Dwayne Elliott died July 31, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the church.
Serenity Life Celebrations funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
