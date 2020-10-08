Desiree Welsh

A celebration of life service for Desiree Ann Welsh, 51, is pending with Ramsey Funeral Home in Georgetown.
Mrs. Welsh died Oct. 2, 2020.
She was born Dec. 19, 1968 — the only child of Joseph George Welsh and Deborah Ann Orski.
Desiree earned a Bachelor of Science degree in social work from the University of Central Texas and a Master of Science degree in counseling-psychology from Tarleton State University.
She was an employee for the Texas Juvenile Justice System for 27 years. Desiree had a private practice in Harker Heights for seven years.
Desiree had a great love of cats and she was an advocate for cat adoption. Desiree was a loving and caring woman and an amazing daughter. She worked diligently helping individuals with mental health issues and was loved by many.
Survivors include her parents, Joseph and Deborah Welsh, and her Aunt Nadine Millett.
In lieu of flowers, she requested memorial offerings to The American Heart Association, www.2heart.org or you can call 1-800-AHA-USA1.
