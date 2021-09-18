Funeral services for retired Sgt. Desmond Owens, 42, of Killeen, will be 9 a.m. Sept. 27 at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Owens died Sept. 9, 2021, in Harker Heights.
He was born June 11, 1979, in Sacramento, California.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 26 at the funeral home.
