Desmond Shell

Funeral services for Desmond R. “Wada Bug (H20)” Shell, 33, of Killeen, will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Rivers of Living Waters Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. Shell died March 16, 2021, in Killeen.
He was born Nov. 2, 1987, in Temple.
Two viewings will be held. One will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements. The other will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.
