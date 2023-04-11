Devlin & Shaemus Evelth

A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date for Devlin Edward Connor Eveleth, 10, and Shaemus Emmett Michael Eveleth, 8, of Copperas Cove.
Both boys died on the evening of April 6, 2023.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date for Devlin Edward Connor Eveleth, 10, and Shaemus Emmett Michael Eveleth, 8, of Copperas Cove.
Both boys died on the evening of April 6, 2023.
Devlin was born on Feb. 20, 2013, in Houston and Shaemus was born on Jan. 9, 2015, in Killeen, to parents Shawn and Kirstie Eveleth.
They were more than just brothers; they were best friends. Devlin loved dinosaurs and all animals. He always had a smile for anyone he met and loved to talk and make friends. Shaemus, much like his big brother, was friendly with everyone he met.
Neither child ever met a stranger. Devlin could name and pronounce any dinosaur he read about or watched. Shaemus loved Sonic the Hedgehog and drawing was his passion as well as his talent.
They loved their two little brothers who adored them more than anything in this world. Devlin and Shaemus loved to be outdoors, and their favorite fishing spots will miss them dearly.
They were so loved by anyone that knew them, their adventurous nature and infectious laughter could light up a room. They will be so greatly missed, not only by their family but by their community.
Devlin and Shaemus are survived by their mother, Kirstie, her fiancé, Robert Kernes III; father, Shawn Eveleth, and his fiancée, Whitney Locke; little brothers, Robbie, and William Kernes; grandparents, Vickkie Verdin Miller, William and Sandy Miller, Mark and Pam Eveleth, and Robert Kernes Jr.; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Devlin and Shaemus’s name to Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Association or the Texas Children’s Museum.
Condolences to the family may be left at www.vissfamilyfuneralhome.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.