Graveside services for Diana Thornley will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with Priest Fabian Feijo officiating.
Mrs. Thornley died May 12, 2020.
She was born Sept. 17, 1957, at Fort Benning, Georgia, to the late Harry F. Johnson and Elly L. Einloft Johnson.
Diana graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1975, belonging to the Honor Society.
Diana married Randy on Oct. 5, 1991, and they celebrated 29 years together.
She loved life, sharing it with others, and remained faithful in the New Apostolic Church. She loved cooking, embracing her German heritage, caring for family and others, and seeing new and different sights and places.
Diana excelled in all employment opportunities in the opening of Lowes in Killeen as a paint department employee when the store opened and leaving as an assistant store manager.
She later worked as a contractor in Contracting Command in III Corps Headquarters on Fort Hood to help start Fedbids and get its foothold in government purchasing, demonstrating her many accomplishments, and mastery of making the reverse auctioning a success for her company and the U.S. Army.
Survivors include her husband, Randall A. Thornley; children, Barry Thornley and wife Angela, Joshua Thornley, and Jenifer Thornley; brother, Elmer Johnson and wife June; sister, Carmen Baker, and husband Robert; and 13 grandchildren.
Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is handling the arrangements.
A fund at https://fundraising.alstexas.org/o/en/campaign/diana-thornley is set up in Diana’s name for donations in lieu of flowers to help benefit others that suffer from this terrible disease, ALS, that one day a cause and cure may be found.
Our sincere appreciation to Scott and White Hospital, Emory Bellard ALS Clinic, Alstexas.org, Advent Health Central Texas, New Century Hospice, New Apostolic Church, Scott’s Funeral Home, friends and family.
