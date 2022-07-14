Funeral services for Diana White 75, of Killeen, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. White died July 6, 2022, in Round Rock, surrounded by family.
She was born Oct. 24, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York, to her parents, Valencia Woods and Clarence Cheese.
Diana was educated in the public schools of Brooklyn, New York, and later achieved a degree in social work. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Killeen, where she devoted time to community and her studies as a Jehovah’s Witness.
Many people know her as Mrs. White, their bus driver, but she also worked as a correctional officer. She always had a smile on her face and enjoyed the multiple smiles of those around her.
Diana was blessed with a large family. She raised five children and many grandchildren. She loved the world and always provided a loving place for anyone to stay. She welcomed many into her home and always had a warm meal for everyone to enjoy together, especially on Sundays.
Her hobbies included fishing, quilting, gardening, cooking, and eating various foods.
Her kindness and generosity were always welcoming to those who she met. To her family, she left behind a legacy built on integrity, loyalty and love. She will be dearly missed by friends and loved ones.
The family wishes to thank all hospital staff of Seton and friends during this time. Their love and attention will never be forgotten.
Mrs. White is preceded in death by her husband, Master Sgt. Donald White; her mother and father; many brothers and sisters; her niece, Suzete Anderson; and her daughter, Deanna White.
She is survived by her sister, Annie Miller; daughters, Donna Worley, Dionne Paredes, Dana White, and Me’Osha White; son, Retired Chief Petty Officer Donald White Jr.; grandchildren, Tasha Boyd, Deanna White, Sean Hutchens, Kaitlyn Shearer, Dr. Nathaniel (Nate) Shearer, Anthony White, Mariah Hutchens, Daevion White, and Ayden Paredes; great-grandchildren, Trinity, Athena, and Brandon; brothers-in-law, Thomas Miller and Samuel White; niece Lisa White; and nephew Bernard White.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
