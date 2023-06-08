Graveside services for Diane M. Kosta, 81, of Harker Heights will be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Monday, June 12 at 2 p.m.
Mrs. Kosta died on May 29, 2023, in Harker Heights. She was a wife, mother, and dear friend. She was born on Aug. 8, 1941, to William and Maxine Groth in Dallas.
She was united in holy matrimony to Tony L. Kosta on June 20, 1964, in Dallas. After marriage, Diane and Tony traveled the world with the United States Army. The Kostas settled in Harker Heights in July of 1969.
Mrs. Kosta graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University. She was the longtime owner and operator of the Apple Basket in Killeen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Maxine Groth, and by her brother, Donald Groth.
She is survived by her husband, Tony L. Kosta of Harker Heights. She is also survived by one son, Christopher (Kit) D. Kosta of Harker Heights.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her husband and son.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home.
