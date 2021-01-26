Graveside services for retired Maj. Dietrich H. Weiss, 84, of Harker Heights, will be held at a later date at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Weiss died Jan. 19, 2021, in Temple.
He was born Nov. 24, 1936, in Dresden, East Germany. He left East Germany for Munich in 1956.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, who he married in February 1978 in Basel, Switzerland.
After working as a chef for several hotels in Munich (to include Munich’s renowned Hofbrauhaus), he set sail for the United States, arriving in Saint Augustine, Florida, in June 1961.
Shortly after he became a citizen, he was drafted into the Army in September 1962.
His first assignment after basic training was as a German language instructor. Then he was a cook, and at Fort Rucker, Alabama, he became a helicopter mechanic.
While stationed in Vietnam, Dieter was sent back to the states to attend the Field Artillery Officer Advance Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
He did two overseas tours with Pershing missile battalions.
After retiring from the Army, he worked for over a year in Saudi Arabia for Syanco.
Back in Texas, he later retired from G3 at Fort Hood.
Some of Dieter’s medals and citations include: Meritorious Service Medal with Three Oak Leaf Clusters, Vietnam Service Medal, and Overseas Service Medal.
He completed an eight-week Pershing Officer Course, an 11-week Supply Management Course, received his diploma from Command and General Staff College in 1980 and graduated with a Master of Science degree from the University of Central Texas in 1989.
He served on the Board of Directors for the CenTex Humane Society (known now as Texas Humane Heroes) and as a member of Harker Heights Planning and Zoning Commission.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that any memorials be made to the Texas Heroes on 5501 Clear Creed Road, Killeen.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen is in charge of funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.