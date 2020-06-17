Services for Dionicio Soliz III, 72, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Mr. Soliz died March 14, 2020, from complications of diabetes.
He was born Nov. 12, 1947.
He grew up in Zapata during the carefree times of the ’50s and ’60s, where he developed his interest in cars, fishing and girls.
In 1966, Mr. Soliz joined the Army and proudly served for 20 years. During this time, he served three tours of duty in Vietnam. In recognition of his service, he was awarded several medals for heroism, including four Bronze Stars with “V” device, six Army commendation medals with “V” device, air medal and a Purple Heart.
After military retirement, he earned an associate degree in business management from El Paso Community College. Mr. Soliz worked as a store manager for AutoZone in Marble Falls and Georgetown until his final retirement. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, just waiting for that next Super Bowl championship. Mr. Soliz volunteered at The Caring Place in Georgetown, as a case worker.
He also served as a member of the Patriot Guard until his health declined. This organization was near and dear to his heart. It was the perfect fit for him and his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Mr. Soliz was preceded in death by his parents, Dionicio and Eva Soliz and his guardians, A.F. and Anne Pierce.
Survivors include a brother, Oscar Solis, and spouse, Rebecca; wife, Kathy; daughters, Kimberly Soliz, Karla Sloan and spouse, Rick; grandson, Jacob Sloan, and many cousins and extended family.
