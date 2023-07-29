A celebration of life for Dixie Ann Wilhite, 79, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at the home of Dustin Wilhite, 1309 CR 4930 in Kempner. This gathering will be an opportunity for family, friends, and loved ones to come together and honor Mom’s life.
Mrs. Wilhite died July 9, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 13, 1944, in Coleman.
Dixie had a no-nonsense personality but always had a warm heart and contagious laughter. She cherished spending time with her friends and family, especially during the holidays. Dixie found joy in watching hummingbirds, tending to her flowers, and caring for her beloved dogs and horses.
Dixie made her mark in the professional world as an escrow officer, dedicating her time and knowledge to help build up multiple local title companies throughout her career. Her dedication and expertise were greatly appreciated by those she worked with.
Mom will be remembered for her warm-hearted personality, her dedication to her work, and her love for her family, friends, and pets.
She leaves behind a legacy of laughter, kindness, and cherished memories. She had so many friends that she loved and cherished throughout her life. All of her high school family from Belton, her friends from many years of working in the area, and then the ones she confided in and held even closer to her heart. She was always there to help and make things better when she could.
Her son would like to personally thank all those professionals that helped with Momma during the past couple of months to include, Accent Home Health, the wonderful nurses and PT that came to the house, Dr. Brian Furukawa, Dr. Alan Gowan and all of their staff, and nurses at Scott and White in Temple.
May Momma and Dad continue their waltz together.
Mrs. Wilhite is preceded in death by her loving husband, Danny; her father, James Atwell Darossett; and her mother, Margaret Lucille Darossett. Their memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved Dixie.
She is survived by her son, Dustin Wilhite, and the rest of the family, including Nick Godeny, Justin Conover, and Mary Conover; her grandchildren, Aiden and Katherine Conover-Wilhite; her sister-in-law, Sandra Watson and husband Larry of Killeen; Lorie Watson Thatch and her husband James of Fort Worth; Perry and Mariellen Speaker, and John and Mandy Speaker of Bullard; James Atwell (Skip) Darossett of Copperas Cove; and Janie Whatley of Fairfield; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and her beloved pets, Molly and Gabby, who provided her with comfort and companionship.
