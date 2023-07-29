Dixie Ann Wilhite

Dixie Ann Wilhite

A celebration of life for Dixie Ann Wilhite, 79, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at the home of Dustin Wilhite, 1309 CR 4930 in Kempner. This gathering will be an opportunity for family, friends, and loved ones to come together and honor Mom’s life.

Mrs. Wilhite died July 9, 2023, surrounded by her family.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.