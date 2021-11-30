A memorial service for Dock Gadlin Jr., 77, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
Mr. Gadlin died Nov. 17, 2021.
He was born July 22, 1944, to Dock Gadlin Sr. and Opal Lee Templeton Gadlin in Mount Vernon. He attended Booker T. Washington High School in Mount Pleasant.
A visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
