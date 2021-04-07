A celebration of life for Don Allen Reynolds, 64, of Copperas Cove, will be held Friday. An inurnment with military honors will be scheduled at a later date.
Mr. Reynolds died April 1, 2021.
He was born April 11, 1956, in Wewoka, Oklahoma, to parents Randall Reaves Reynolds and Glenna Lou Carroll.
