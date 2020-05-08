A burial service for Don F. Owens, 92, of Lampasas, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas.
Mr. Owens died May 7, 2020, at a Killeen hospital. He was born Nov. 22, 1927, in Lampasas County near Nix to parents Earl Owens and Allie (Underwood) Owens.
Sneed Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
