Don Winfree Ross
Don Winfree Ross, resident of Harker Heights, went to be with the lord on May 13, 2021 at the age of 94.
Mr. Ross was preceeded in death by his wife, Sammie Jo and two sons, Daniel E and Mark W. Ross. He is survived by a sister, Shirley Weightman of Washington, two sons, Don Wayland of Oregon, James Timothy of Arkansas, two daughters, Catherina Jo of Arizona, Jo Ellen of Harker Heights, a daughter-in-law, Holly Ross of Little River-Academy, fifteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Don was born in Rushmore, Oklahoma on June 30, 1926 and lived in Dumas, Texas until enlisting in the US Marine Corps serving in WWII. After being honorably discharged, he had a career as a chemist for Ashland Oil Company. After retiring from Ashland Oil in 1982, he supervised the POL lab on Ft. Hood until 2007.
He was an avid rock collector and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. A memorial will be held at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Memorials in his name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.
