Donald Brower

Funeral mass for Donald L. Brower, 79, of Killeen, will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen.
A committal service with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Brower died July 11, 2022.
He was born Jan. 3, 1943.
Don’s hobby was documenting the lives of his children and grandchildren in their “Baby Books.” He typed all of the information that may have taken place on that day. There are four albums for each child. Christmas & Religion, Birthday, Travel, and School. Each book details their lives and how they moved around the world. There are thousands of typewritten pages with dates and times. He was so very proud of his books. He even did an album from Vietnam because he saved everything from his two tours there.
His greatest accomplishment was serving 20 years in the United States Army. Don’s greatest loves (besides his wife, children, and grandchildren) were his dogs. His family was not complete without a loving dog within his reach. He walked them daily, sometimes twice a day. They were family so where he went, they went. His family is sure they were all there to greet him, saying, “Welcome Home Dear Friend, Welcome Home.”
Mr. Brower was preceded in death by his parents Edward Joseph and Ruth Edith Brower.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years; children, Ashlynn Marion Brower Vincent (Charles Robert Vincent); son, Donald Lee Brower II (Tara Leigh Brower); grandchildren: Scarlett Mackenzie Brower-Gott, Autumn Ashlynn Vincent, Sierra Cadence Vincent, Katie Grace Vincent, Rhett Rowdy Brower and Meadow Rivers Brower; brothers, Edward Charles Brower (Debbie), Ronald Wayne and Beverly Brower; and twin brother Robert Allen Brower,
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, with a rosary at 7 p.m.
