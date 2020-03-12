Services for Donald “Don”Clayton, 90, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Salado Church of Christ with Pastor Joe Keyes officiating.
Burial will follow in Salado Historic Cemetery on Baines Road.
Mr. Clayton died on March 8, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 28, 1929, in Huntington Park, California, to Otis and Minnie Clayton.
Mr. Clayton graduated San Bernardino High School in 1947 and enlisted in the U.S. Army. After his tour of duty, he spent his professional career in civil service.
He was an active member of the Salado Church of Christ; Salado Lion’s Club and enjoyed playing golf.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Helen; son, Michael Clayton; daughters, Sheryl West, Deborah Siverling, Renee Alvrez and Cathy Young; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Broecker Funeral Home of Salado, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity if your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.