Donald D.W. Hubbert

A celebration of life service for Donald Daniel Walter Hubbert, 64, of Harker Heights, will be held at a later date at his home. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a funeral service.
Mr. Hubbert died April 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born Jan. 29, 1956, to the late Donald Dean Hubbert and Margret Hubbert of Copperas Cove.
Mr. Hubbert graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1974 and then went on to further his education at Texas State Technical Institute in Waco. In 1972, he started Hubbert Roofing, which he owned and operated with his son Jason for a total of 48 years.
Mr. Hubbert also owned numerous rentals in the Killeen, Harker Heights area, and an ice business. His businesses, and legacy will be carried on by his loving son Jason and Jason’s children, who were his pride and joy.
Mr. Hubbert will be deeply missed but will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of all those that loved him.
Survivors include his son, Jason Daniel Hubbert of Copperas Cove; his two brothers, Heinz Hubbert and spouse Chris of Santa Maria, Calif., Michael Hubbert and spouse Kathy of Copperas Cove; his sisters, Marian Hubbert Nischwitz and spouse Christopher of Houston and Diane Hubbert Welch and spouse Rick of Taylor, as well as grandchildren, Emily, Bailey and Jason Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen is in charge of cremation services.
