Donald Dowling

Private funeral services with full military honors for retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Donald Lee Dowling, 69, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Dowling died Dec. 2, 2021, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 8, 1952, in Lompoc, California, to Ella Louise and Elzie Dowling.
Donald had a great love of his country and his family.
He served two tours during the Vietnam Conflict and one tour during Persian Gulf War. Donald was given the opportunity to fly the world as a Huey and Apache pilot.
Donald enlisted in the Navy in 1970 and served until 1978. In 1980, he re-enlisted in the Army as a pilot.
Because of his age, his colleagues often called him “grandpa,” a name that would stick with him for life.
Donald completed other tours, including Alaska, Japan, and Germany.
He loved telling stories, including “The Fallen Aviator” and the time his mustache broke off from the freezing Alaskan cold.
Donald retired from the military in 1993, settling in the Texas countryside just outside of Killeen.
Donald raised his children with patience, kindness, and was a role model for everyone.
He loved working with his hands, crafting tables, cabinets, and even a Japanese Shogi board.
Donald was a strong man, and we will miss him terribly.
No amount of words can truly capture the incredible man that he was.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Patrick Lloyd and sister, Deborah Lynn Shedal.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn; children, Jennifer, Donald and his wife Jodie Dowling, Emily Dowling and husband Robert Hands; three grandchildren, Destiny, Jack and Chloe. Also his brother, Steven and his wife Edna Darlene; niece and nephew Ella and Elzie; and four grandchildren.
Hewett-Arny Funeral Home of Temple will be handling arrangements.
