Donald Griffin

A Celebration of Life service for Donald “Donnie” Jay Griffin, 74, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sneed-Carnley Funeral Chapel in Lampasas.
Mr. Griffin died March 10, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 3, 1947, at Camp Hood (now Fort Hood), to William and Sudie (Currie) Griffin.
Donnie grew up in Copperas Cove and graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1967. After high school, he worked various jobs until attending the Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Trainee School and becoming a Texas State Trooper.
Afterward, he transitioned and worked as a senior technician for the phone company for 38 years, until retirement. He was a member, with his wife, at Copperas Cove Church of Christ.
Donnie married Brenda (Bryant) in 1986 and they were happily married for over 35 years. He enjoyed collecting such things as coins, knives and ball caps. Upon retiring, he and Brenda went on several cruises and bus and train tours spending time together. He and his brother Jack also spent lots of time fixing cars and flipping houses.
Donnie was preceded in death by both his parents as well as two brothers: Leon Griffin and Barry Griffin.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Brenda, of Copperas Cove; sons, Gerald Griffin of Arizona, Tony (Kim) Griffin of Salado; daughter Angela (William) McLaughlin, of Copperas Cove; grandchild, Emileigh McLaughlin of Copperas Cove; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations are made to the Humane Heroes, 10930 E. Crystal Falls Pkwy, Leander, TX, 78641.
