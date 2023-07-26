Services for Donald John McConnell, 73, of Killeen will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mr. McConnell died on July 20, 2023 at his home.
He was born Aug. 6, 1949 to Joseph and Edna McConnell in Auburn, N.Y.
He served in the US Army and received the National Defense Service Medal.
Don graduated from Cayuga Community College in Auburn, N.Y., with an Associate’s degree in retail management and an Associate’s degree in accounting.
He worked at the Officer’s Club on Fort Cavazos from 1985 to 1999, McClain Southwest in Temple from 2000 to 2007, and Baylor Scott & White in Temple/Killeen from 2007 to 2018.
He was active in local PTAs at East Ward Elementary School and Rancier Middle School in the 1980s, Killeen High School Band Boosters in the early ’90s, and volunteered in pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten classes at Duncan Elementary School from the early ’90s to 2003.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Edna; four brothers, Michael Sr., Patrick, Robert Sr., and William Sr.; and three sisters, Adrienne Fennessy, Ann Marie Caci, and Joan Lull.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vera Faye of Killeen; two sons, Daniel and David; four brothers, Greg, James, Joseph Jr., and Walter Sr.; and two sisters, Mary Oakley and Theresa Powers.
A visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
