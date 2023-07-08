Funeral services for Donald Kenneth Wright, 84, Killeen will be held at at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday Crawford and Bowers Funeral Home. Burial at the Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at 2 p.m.
Mr. Wright died on July 4, 2023, in Wichita Falls.
He was born on Dec. 3, 1938, in Rochester, N.Y., to Parke Kenneth Wright and Stella Alta (Hinds) Wright.
Donald attended high school in New York. It was June of 1958 that he joined the United States Army.
He began his career as a military police officer and was soon stationed near Mainz, Germany, where he met the love of his life.
Donald married Gudrun Gerda (Schrader) (GG) in 1962 and they had three children. Donald became a special agent with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) at Fort Hood, 43rd MP Detachment from 1965-1966. From there his assignments were special agent 716th MP Battalion at Saigon, Vietnam (1966); special agent with Frankfurt District (1967-1971); commander/operations officer at Yongsan District, Korea (1971-1972); operations officer at Camp Casey, Korea (1976-1977); operations officer with Fort Hood District, Fort Hood (1972-1976, 1977-1981). Donald retired as chief warrant officer 4 from the Army in 1981.
Upon his retirement he began his career as the supervisory criminal investigator with 11th MP Battalion at Fort Hood from 1981-2004. Donald led the premier criminal intelligence program in CID; he was recognized as the criminal information subject matter expert.
His efforts resulted in the advanced development of crime analysis and preventions surveys, saving the Army hundreds of thousands of dollars and preventing crimes before they occurred.
Donald’s technical expertise and success in case resolutions were used as teaching models for countless generations of CID agents. His exceptional leadership skills led to his selection as one of the first warrant officer commanders, and he achieved the highest solve rates in Korea.
Donald also served on senior level protection missions and was hand selected to participate in Martin Luther King’s historic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.
Donald was inducted into the Criminal Investigation Division Hall of Fame in 2012.
Donald was also an avid sports fan. He loved baseball and the Texas Rangers. He also loved the Dallas Cowboys and never lost hope for his team.
He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren excelling in sports. Donald’s real passion was bowling. He loved the game and bowled his entire life. As a young boy he was a pin setter and bowled in almost every state and overseas. Donald was a member of the Greater Killeen Fort Hood Bowling Association and was also a member of their Hall of Fame.
This love for bowling allowed him to pursue his love of writing. He wrote professionally for the Killeen Daily Herald, and he also wrote national columns for newspapers and magazines all over the world. He was a proud member of the Southern Bowling Writers, Bowling Writers Association of America and the International Bowling Media Association.
Donald received his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice/Police Science from American Technological Institute (now Texas A&M University-Central Texas). He was on the Dean’s List, President Omega Lambda Chapter and was Alpha Phi Sigma. Donald was a proud member of the Military Officers Association of America, the VFW and the American Legion post 0223.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Elizabeth (Wright) Pratt, and his beloved wife GG.
He is survived by his children, sons Keith Wright of Bangor, Maine, Mark Wright of Ohio and daughter Vikki Wright and her husband John Quayle of Henrietta, Texas.
Donald had 11 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Crawford and Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
In Lieu of flowers, the Wright family asks that you make a memorial donation in Donald’s name to one of his favorite charities, which are: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, Paralyzed Veterans of America and the VFW.
