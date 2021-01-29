Memorial services for retired Lt. Col. Donald L. Stephens will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the shelter at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen. Interment in the columbarium will follow.
Mr. Stephens died Jan. 14, 2021.
He was born March 28, 1934, in Howard, Kansas, to Robert Lee and Betty Lucille (Lewis) Stephens; the first of four sons.
He graduated from East High School in Wichita, Kansas. He received his BA from Wichita University, where he was a member of Phi Upsilon Sigma, the Pershing Rifles, and Blade fraternities.
He met Beverly Carole Jacobsen and they married in March of 1958, according to him the smartest thing he did.
He found his calling as a member of the ROTC program and upon graduation was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
Don served his country for 26 years active duty in the U.S. Army and four years active duty in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He attended Basic Armored Officers Course, transferred to Army Ordnance Corps, served in Vietnam in Logistics and Ordnance Supply and commanded Delta Company, 35th Armor (Patton’s own), Second Armored Division. He commanded Headquarters and Maintenance Company in Giessen, West Germany; served in the Second Support Brigade, Seventh Army Support Command in Hanau; was with the DoD Logistics Command in Richmond, Virginia; a maintenance staff officer for the 8th U.S. Army and Korea Support Command; served at Ordnance Center and School; taught in the Basic Officer’s Course and served as deputy for the Maintenance Division.
He was a project manager for modernization of the Saudi National Guard; division chief for New Equipment Training and Technical Support Tank Automotive Command in Warren, Michigan; deputy commander Combat Equipment Group Europe; and Army Material Commands Logistics Assistance Officer.
He and Beverly raised five children during his active-duty service; he pointed out she served her country as well, raising five children while moving house every year or three years. They were married until her death in 2004.
In 1980, they moved to Fort Hood, and by the end of the year purchased the only home they owned.
They put down roots and enjoyed their growing family. All their children married; 16 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren were born.
In 1984, he retired from the U.S. Army.
He owned and operated a roofing company for five years, followed by six years as a guard in the Texas Department of Corrections.
Don had many interests, chief among them was his love of golf. He was also an avid bowler; he and Bev bowled in leagues wherever they were stationed. He spent a lifetime lowering his golf handicap and raising his league average.
His service to country and family defined his life. In retirement he cared for his father and Bev’s mother.
When Bev passed, he continued her tradition of family Sunday dinners.
He loved supporting his children and grandchildren in any way he could.
Don was active in VFW Post 8577 in Copperas Cove. He attended many funerals of unaccompanied veterans, believing no one who served should be buried unwitnessed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Stephens; brother, Ronald Stephens; and son, Scott Stephens.
Survivors include two brothers, Harold Stephens and Gary Stephens; his children, Cynthia Bloom (James), Elizabeth Hale (Steve), Karen James and Michael Stephens; two former daughters-in-law, Eileen Stephens and Peggy Stephens; 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
