Interment for retired Lt. Col. Donald Leo Murphy, 92, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Murphy died Feb. 27, 2020, in Temple.
He was born Aug. 3, 1927, to Leo A. and Marion C. (Kelaher) Murphy in Jersey City, New Jersey.
After high school, at the age of 17, Don joined the U.S. Marine Corps as a private. He served the country in World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. He also served in several peace-time postings, including Iceland. He retired in 1979 as a lieutenant colonel after 34 years of distinguished military service.
After retirement, Don started a new career as a master electrician in the building industry.
Before retiring a second time, Don volunteered his time and expertise for two and a half years, renovating the electrical system in the First Baptist Church of Trimmier, near Killeen.
His crowning accomplishment was then designing and installing the electrical system in a new 330-seat worship center as well as the church’s new fellowship hall and pavilion.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Era Mary; his father and mother; and a brother, Ray Murphy.
He is survived by his brother, Leo Murphy; stepson David M. and his wife, Teresa Palmer; stepgrandson, Dereke Palmer; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Devon and Dominique Palmer; cousin-in law Charles F. Nutt and his family; and a host of other friends and family who will sorely miss him.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
