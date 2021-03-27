Funeral services for Donald H. Peterson Jr. 63, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Peterson died March 26, 2021. He was born Oct. 7, 1957.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation at kidney.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.