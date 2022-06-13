Funeral services for Donald Ray Broadwater, 74, of Florence will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Broadwater died June 6, 2022 in Florence. He was born Nov. 9, 1947 in Tuckerman, Ark.
Visitation will be thirsty minutes prior to the service at the funeral home.
