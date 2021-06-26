Donald Smart

No services are planned for Donald Ray Smart, 66, of Copperas Cove. The family respectfully asks for privacy at this time.
Mr. Smart died June 23, 2021, surrounded by family in his home.
He was born Feb. 8, 1955.
He was a hard worker, devoted husband, dedicated father, and loving grandfather. He was a true family man and loved by many friends.
Donald enjoyed many things over the course of his life. His Friday nights were spent enjoying the company of family and friends at his shop and Saturday nights he could have been found racing under the lights. Weekend trips with the guys to their fishing hole on the river, breakfast at Lil-Tex, mowing the lawn, and front porch sitting were some of his other favorite hobbies. By far his favorite pastime though, was being a husband, dad, and pop pop.
He was receded in death by his father, Harold Smart; stepmother, Joyce Smart; and mother, Hazel Vasquez.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Debra Smart; daughter, Jennifer Jones, her husband, Mike Jones, their children, Caera, Michaela, Jonathan, and three great-grandchildren; daughter, Lindsey Miller, her husband, Danny Miller, and their children Noah and Lauren; son, John Smart, his wife, Brittany Smart, and their children, Kadence, Reagan, and Emersyn; daughter, Kacey Chenoweth, her husband, Josh Chenoweth, and their children, Koleton and Kinsley; stepfather, Manny Vasquez; and a brother and sister-in-law.
He may be gone but will never be forgotten.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
