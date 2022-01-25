Funeral services for Donald Keith Smith, 64, of Killeen will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Branford Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. Burial will follow at Moody Cemetery.
Mr. Smith died Jan. 17, 2022, at his residence in Killeen. He was born Sept. 10, 1957, to Louis Donald Smith and Kathleen Lianza in San Antonio.
Survivors include two sons.
