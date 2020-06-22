Funeral services for Donna B. Moltz of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Internment will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Moltz died on June 16, 2020, in Copperas Cove.
She was born on Nov. 6, 1938, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Bill and Gertrude Brownewell.
She was a graduate of Lemoyne High School, Lemoyne, Pennsylvania, Class of 1956. She worked as a revenue accounting clerk for Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania. She helped her parents conduct numerous Red Cross Learn to Swim Programs and Aquatic Courses.
Donna married John M. Moltz, Jr. on Sept. 10, 1960.
Donna was a dedicated correspondent, mother, Army wife and volunteer. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Copperas Cove.
Donna took great pride in caring for and raising her two sons, Timothy and Michael. She volunteered thousands of hours of service with the Red Cross and Patient Assistance Teams in hospitals and medical facilities in Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas and California.
She served as a volunteer Budget Counselor and Financial Management Instructor with Army Community Services at Fort Hood. She volunteered in programs to help elementary school children to read with Copperas Cove Independent School District.
Donna was a former secretary of the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and was the behind the scenes worker who set up the first Copperas Cove Rabbit Fest. She and her husband, working with the Texas Military Family Foundation, bid farewell, met and welcomed home more than 100 flights of soldiers going to and returning from the Middle East. She was known to many as Mrs. Santa Claus because she wrote more than a thousand letters from Santa to children in Head Start and children of workers in Copperas Cove.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents and her oldest son, Timothy John Moltz.
Survivors include sister, Charlann Brubaker in Pennsylvania; her husband, John Moltz and son Michael Moltz of San Antonio, his wife, Barbara, and son Devin; and also Timothy’s widow, Suzanne, and their children; Capt. Tony Moltz of 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and his wife, Makayla; Travis Moltz, a civil engineer in Austin, Texas, his wife, Kate, and a granddaughter, Monica Moltz in Austin, Texas.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.