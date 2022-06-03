Services for Donna Kay Blount, 70, of Troy will be held at 1 p.m. today at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home Chapel in Temple. A private family burial will occur following services.
Donna Kay Blount died May 30, 2022.
She was born June 19, 1951, to Mervin and Colleen Slaton in Rugby, Texas.
