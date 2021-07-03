Funeral services for Donna Caraway, 71, of Copperas Cove, will be at noon Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Burial will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Caraway died June 22, 2021. She was born June 23, 1949, to parents Donald and June (Wiscarson) Taylor.
Donna was a loving wife, mother, and Meme who enjoyed being with her family. She was a great sister, friend, and neighbor. Donna was a true go-getter in every sense of the word. She put her heart and soul into whatever attracted her attention.
For the past decade or more, her adventurous spirit took her to see the most beautiful landscapes in America with her friends, the Cactus Campers.
Some of her more notable accomplishments include winning a seat at the World Series of Poker and having 13 holes-in-one during her 20 years as a golfer. She was a great cook, artist, and decorator. She loved to play cards and games and was a worthy opponent.
Survivors include her two daughters, Tracy Caraway and Ginger Jenkinson, son-in-law Jeff Jenkinson; grandsons, Austin Walthall, Drew Jenkinson and Colton Jenkinson. She is also survived by her six siblings, Linda Richard, Daniel Kelly, Cindy Guthrie, Vicki Goodell, Joyce Walker, and Lori Arnold, along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Tyler Caraway.
Please do not send flowers. Donna will receive the rewards and blessings of charitable donations made in her honor. We encourage you to donate to your favorite charity in her name in lieu of sending flowers. Some charities to consider: Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, TSC Alliance (help her nephew), Sufi University (help her daughter’s nonprofit).
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscove.com for the Caraway family.
