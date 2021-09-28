Donna L. Morgan

Funeral services for Donna Lynn Morgan, 59, of Killeen will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Ms. Morgan died Sept. 18, 2021, in Killeen. She was born on Dec. 17, 1962, in Burdrop, England to Don and Charlotee Morgan of Killeen.
Donna was dedicated to her nursing field as a licensed vocational nurse but when the occasion afforded, her most enjoyable times were spent participating in Star Trek and other sci-fi events and conventions in Las Vegas, Nev.
She was a proud vocational nurse that allowed her to provide healthcare services and develop friendships with her residents regardless of her current location across the U.S.
After her stroke in 2011, she became a resident at Hill Country Nursing Home in Copperas Cove, where her prior nursing services were returned two-fold in kindness and care until her passing.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, David and Theresa Morgan of Austin; nephew and wife, Alex and Nicole Morgan of Manor; uncle and aunt, Charles and Tana Bunnell of Kempner.
