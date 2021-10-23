DONNA SHARP
Donna Sharp, age 73, of Killeen, TX passed away on October 17, 2021. She was born on February 24, 1948 to J.C. Watts & Earlena McCarty in Temple, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. Watts and Earlena McCarty; her daughter, Lindsey Williams; and her sister, Beverly Jo Watts.
Donna is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, Bill Sharp; her children, Ronnie Watts, and Whitney Pfaltzgraff (Jason); her grandchildren, Jared Kaltenbaugh (Faith), Alexandra Watts, Cooper Pfaltzgraff, Colt Williams and Lauren Williams; her great grandchild, Aurelia Kaltenbaugh; and her brother, Robert Watts (Christine).
A memorial service will be held October 29th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s United Methodist Church, 1000 Florence Rd. in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.