Memorial services for Donna Whitfield, 54, of Killeen will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Inurnment with military honors will follow the services at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Whitfield was born Oct. 10, 1965, to Ernest and Jeanette Whitfield of Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.
Being in a military family, Ms. Whitfield lived in several geographical locations before ending up in Converse. She graduated from Judson High School in 1983 and then decided to enlist in the U.S. Army in 1990. During her service, she was stationed at various duty stations both stateside and overseas. She received many promotions, awards, and completed multiple military schools and was able to attain her Bachelors of Business Administration from Grantham University. After serving for 21 years, she retired at the rank of sergeant first class and settled down in Killeen.
It would be wrong to say that Ms. Whitfield lost her battle to cancer because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, she stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like. There was no quit in her. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight.
Survivors include her son, Kyle Lamaud Boutte; her mother, Jeanette Whitfield; her three sisters, Delores Hopkins, Michelle Harrison and spouse Moses, and Yolanda Barnes and spouse Frank, all of San Antonio; two nieces and four nephews, Brandon Lowery, Moses Harrison III, Darius Harrison, Jasmine Whitfield,
Frank Barnes III and Malia Barnes; one great niece, Ja’Leah Anderson; and a host of relatives and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest Lamaud Whitfield and her nephew, Jarard Christopher Harrison.
A visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.