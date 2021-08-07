Donnie Thomas-Davis

Funeral services for Donnie L. Thomas-Davis, 80, of Killeen, will be at noon Saturday at Grace Temple AME Church in Corsicana. Burial will follow the service at the Woodland Cemetery in Corsicana.
Mrs. Thomas-Davis died July 29, 2021, in Killeen.
She was born Dec. 2, 1940, in Corsicana.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Douse Community Center in Killeen.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
