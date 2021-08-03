A celebration of life for Doreen Empress (Evans) McConnell, 66, of Copperas Cove, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at For Whosoever Will Ministries, 3310 Florence Road in Killeen.
Mrs. McConnell died July 29, 2021, at a Killeen hospital. Doreen was born on March 16, 1955, in Washington, D.C.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.
