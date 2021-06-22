Services for Dorian J. Smith, 61, of Killeen, are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Smith died April 20, 2021, in a Killeen hospital.
Please contact Hewett-Arney Funeral Home at 254-778-3200 if you know anyone related to Mr. Smith.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.