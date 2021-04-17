Doris Cassell

Funeral services for Doris Ann Cassell will be held at 10 a.m. April 24 at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home at 211 West Avenue B in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Cassell died March 29, 2021.
Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32. “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
Mrs. Cassell was preceded in death by husband John Joseph Cassell Jr.; mother, Loretta Blaylock; father, Basil Blaylock; sister, Sue Jarrell (Coba Jarrell); and brother, Dale Blaylock (Mimi Blaylock). Her new home is an indescribable heavenly place with an almighty loving landlord.
Doris is survived by her six children: Cassandra Kyler, Sandy (Ron Kyler), John Joseph Cassell III, Dusty (Barbara Cassell), Stephanie Senter (John Senter), Jeffrey Cassell, Christopher Cassell and Patrick Cassell (Paula Cassell). Doris was also the cherished grandmother of: Landry Locker, Natasha Adee, Kaylan Locker, Bradley Turland, Jarrod Davis, Erin Cassell, Charlotte Bringhurst, Michael Cassell and Jessica Cassell. She also left behind eight dearly loved great grandchildren.
Doris lived a selfless life, devoting her love, time, and energy to her family and friends. For over 50 years, she was also dedicated to serving her country as an active member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Military Order of the Cooties Auxiliary, groups seeking to honor military veterans. She served as treasurer for the Ladies Auxiliary for 30 plus years. Every month for 50 years she visited the Veterans Hospitals to help and cheer up the disabled veterans. In 1983, when she was just 50 years old, Doris was honored for devoting over 500 hours of volunteer work. She continued visiting the elderly patients even when she herself was elderly until she was not healthy enough to do so.
“A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies.” George R.R. Martin.
Helping others brought Doris joy. Reading was also another a passion. If the above quote is accurate, Doris lived over a thousand lives.
There is not enough space or time to do justice to this incredibly beautiful person. Please join the family at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
