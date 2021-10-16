Doris Coats

Memorial services for Doris Francis Coats, of Killeen, will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Coats died Sept. 21, 2021, after battling a brief illness.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1950, in Erlangen, Germany.
She was a long time resident of Killeen and a graduate of Killeen High School.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents Bennie A. and Katherine Barton.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Darrell Coats; son, John; sister, Hattie Kitchens and husband, Henry; brother, Bennie L. Barton and wife, Jeannie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be designated to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3801 Cunningham Rd. Killeen, Texas 76542.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
