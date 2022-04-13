Funeral services for Doris Graham (Mierzwik), 100, of Belton, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Graham died April 11, 2022, in a Harker Heights hospital.
She was born Jan. 29, 1922, in the Willow Springs Community of Bell County, to Henry Sylvester Mierzwik and Ruby Dee (Jackson) Mierzwik.
She married William Lee Graham, June 3, 1939, in Killeen and together they ran the family farm. She was a quilter, and head of quilting at the Belton Senior Center. She was a member of the Heart of Texas Square Dancers, Chisholm Trail Good Sam’s Club and Farm Bureau.
She served on the membership board of the Belton Senior Center. She was a longtime member of Miller Heights Baptist Church.
Mrs. Graham was preceded in death by her husband; one daughter, Theda O’Neal; and one granddaughter, Susie Goff.
She is survived by one son, Jim Graham of Belton; one daughter, Patsy Cofer of Temple; and her sister, Nelda Hopson; five grandchildren, including Sheila Bass, Sherry Smith, Amanda Wisnieski and Andrew Graham; three great-grandchildren, Erica Boyd, Nathanial Bass and Piper Wisnieski; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Belton Senior Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.