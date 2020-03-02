Funeral services for Doris Jean (Landgraff) Leichenauer, 83, of Fortville, Indiana, will be from 1 p.m. Thursday at Bell Mortuary & Crematory, 1444 W. U.S. Highway 52, Fountaintown, Indiana, with the Rev. Danny Thomas officiating.
Mrs. Leichenauer died Feb. 27, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 29, 1936, in Allen Township, Indiana, to the late Dale and Marie (Wagner) Landgraff.
She was employed at Sears for 29 years and retired in 2005. Mrs. Leichenauer was a member of the Order Of Eastern Star, Chapter 1070 in Copperas Cove. She also loved to read.
Survivors include husband of 33 years Steve M. Leichenauer; sons, Mark (Diane), Mark (Lindsey), Elmo (Rebecca), Mike (Debbie); daughters Melanie (Tod), Pam (Todd); sisters Bev Donges, Linda (Roger) Jackson, brothers, Joe (Judy) Landgraff, Jerry Landgraff; 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to The Shriners Hospital for Children or to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.bellmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.