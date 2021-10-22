Memorial graveside services for Dorris Mable Nichols, 90, of Copperas Cove will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Nichols died on Oct. 9, 2021. She was born on Oct. 11, 1930 in Needham, Mass.
Viss Family Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
