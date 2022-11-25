Doris Mae Garner

Doris Mae Garner

Funeral services for Doris Mae Garner (Dancing Doris), 69, will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, after which she will be cremated. A small gathering will be held at the family’s home in Harker Heights after the service.

Mrs. Garner died Nov. 20, 2022, at her home. She had been fighting COPD for several years.

