Funeral services for Doris Mae Garner (Dancing Doris), 69, will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, after which she will be cremated. A small gathering will be held at the family’s home in Harker Heights after the service.
Mrs. Garner died Nov. 20, 2022, at her home. She had been fighting COPD for several years.
Mrs. Garner was preceded in death by an infant son, Christopher; her loving husband of 28 years, Curtis H. Garner; both parents, Richard and Alta Shockley; and two brothers, Bob and Rick Shockley.
She is survived by her son Derrick Garner of Harker Heights; and her sister Pam Petrarca of Southgate, Michigan; and many nieces and nephew.
Visitation will be held at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
