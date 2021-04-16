No services are planned at this time for Dorothea Klara Galligan (Samborski), 72.
Mrs. Galligan died April 11, 2021.
She was born March 16, 1949, to Otto Henning and Ruth Baraschewski Henning in Bremen-Aumund, Germany.
She grew up in Germany, graduating from high school and finishing her trade school as was the custom in Germany.
She met her husband, Michael Samborski, in Germany, where he was stationed in the Army. They later married in Germany in the ’70s.
They had one child, Christina Ann Samborski. Dorothea and Michael moved to the United States and settled at Fort Hood in Killeen. Michael and Dorothea eventually divorced.
While working at Wieners Department Store, Dorothea met her second husband William “Bill” Galligan.
They married and moved to Ocala, Florida. Dorothea eventually moved back to Killeen to be closer to her granddaughters.
She worked at Walmart in Harker Heights and babysat her granddaughters as much as possible.
She enjoyed going to church at First Baptist Church Trimmier but the love of her life was her family and spending time with them.
Dorothea Klara Galligan (Samborski) was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Ruth Henning.
Survivors include her daughter, Christina Ann Samborski; her granddaughters, Kaley Ellis and Courtney Ellis.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
