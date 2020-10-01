Services for Dorothy Diaz Rivera, 71, of Killeen will be at 9 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial with military honors will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Rivera died Sept. 29, 2020, in Fort Hood.
She was born Sept. 14, 1949, in Santa Rita, Guam.
Ms. Rivera graduated from George Washington High School. She received her associate degree and joined the United States Army soon after.
Dorothy married Edwin M. Rivera Sanchez on March 5, 1969, and they were married for 51 years.
Dorothy lived as a thoughtful homemaker. To her close family, she was the glue and structure to life. She raised her kids, and others to be full of both discipline and empathy. To others she was the light in a room. Seeing Auntie Dot at a party meant there would be laughter and boogying. She would take the lead in every line dance, and if you didn’t know the steps, she taught you out on the floor. Every DJ knew she’d get the party going. The dance floor will seem empty without her.
She is survived by her husband, Edwin M. Rivera Sanchez; their eldest daughter, Ina Rivera; their son and his wife, Edwin Jr. and Nellie Rivera; their youngest daughter and her husband, Ari and Anthony Rivera-Straine; and her sister and her husband, Pacita and Bob McCall.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Vera and Nicholas Diaz; and her brother, Nicholas Diaz Jr.
A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. A rosary will start at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Go to www.chisolmsfuneral.com to offer condolences.
