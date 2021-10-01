Dorothy Dominguez

Dorothy J. Tapias Dominguez, 70, of Killeen died Sept. 25, 2021. She was born Nov. 4, 1950, to Jesus G. Villegas and Conception Zurita Villegas in Houston.
Dorothy married the love of her life, Edward Dominguez whom she met in Killeen. Dorothy was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family. She loved to cook and made the best tamales anyone has ever eaten. Dorothy was devoted to her faith and her church.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Conception Villegas; two sisters and one brother.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Dominguez; daughter, Cynthia A. Perez; son Jessie Garza and Laura M. Hernandez; and grandchild, Naiyel Perez.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.