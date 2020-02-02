A celebration of life service for Dorothy Bohmfalk Duncan will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Lampasas. Burial will be Saturday in Hondo.
Mrs. Duncan died Feb. 1, 2020. She was born in 1927 in Hondo.
Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or to a charity of your choice.
