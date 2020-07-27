Dorothy (Helms) Cutts

Services for Dorothy Mae (Helms) Cutts, 93, will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights with Deacon James (Tim) Hayden officiating. Interment will follow the service at Killeen Memorial Park.
Ms. Cutts died July 20, 2020.
She was born April 24, 1927, in Pensacola, Fla., to Adm. Dewey and Eula Mae (Turner) Helms.
Dorothy was an only child. Eula Mae passed away three days after giving birth to Dorothy. Dorothy was raised by her paternal grandparents, Robert (Uncle Bob) and Sarah (Fannie) Helms with the assistance of her aunts; Julia Lowery, Callie Ganus and Maggie Fortune.
Dorothy grew up in Milton, Fla., and graduated from Milton High School in 1946. She was a member of Hickory Hammock Baptist Church in Milton. She accepted the Lord and was baptized there at an early age. Dorothy loved the Lord with all her heart.
Dorothy married the love of her life, Alexander Cutts, Sept. 7, 1947, in Brewton, Ala. They lived in Pensacola, Fla. They divorced in 1976.
Dorothy is survived by her only child, Evelyn (Joseph) Lord. Dorothy had two grandsons: Micheal (Danielle) Lord, of Bastrop; and Timothy (Sarah) Lord, of San Antonio. She had five great-grandchildren: Shawna (Wade) Moyer, of Grafton, W. Va.; and Kelsie, Sadie, Liana and Austin Lord. She had one great- great-grandchild: Liam Gene Moyer. She had two cousins: Amy Phillips and Fran Huelsbeck of Pensacola, Fla. Dorothy had a very dear friend and care giver for many years, Janet Hays of Copperas Cove.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Eula Mae Helms, Robert (Sarah) Helms, Julia (Bosie) Lowery, Callie (Hubert) Ganus, Maggie (Luther) Fortune, Shirley (William) Rucker and Alexander Cutts.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.