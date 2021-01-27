Dorothy Skeens

A graveside service for Dorothy Lou Skeens, 80, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Skeens died peacefully on Jan. 7, 2021, due to congestive heart failure.
She was born June 9, 1940, in Georgetown, Ohio, to Pearl B. and Berdena M. (nee High) McElfresh.
She married the love of her life, James H. Skeens, in March of 1961, who preceded her in death in 2012.
They were married 51 years until his passing.
Dorothy loved collecting Precious Moments figurines along with bells.
Friends and loved ones would bring her a bell from the different places they visited to add to her collection.
For many years Dorothy worked in the food industry; she started her career at Piccadilly Cafeteria in the Killeen Mall and retired.
After retiring from Piccadilly, she started working at Ellison High School in the cafeteria.
Once she finally retired from Ellison High, she stayed retired and enjoyed her days with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth McElfresh; and sister, Carol Bailey.
Survivors include her brother and wife, Bobby and Nancy McElfresh; her son and daughter and their spouses, James L. and Linda Skeens and Connie and John Daniel; grandchildren, Ashleigh Skeens-King, Paige Daniel, Aaron Skeens and Bradley Daniel; plus two great-grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either American Lung Association or American Heart Association.
