Dorothy Stiles-Lee

Graveside services for Dorothy Ray Stiles-Lee, 78, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Briggs, with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Killeen in charge of services.
Mrs. Stiles-Lee died June 6, 2021, at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights with her family by her side.
She was born July 6, 1942, in Killeen to Preston Ordell Edwards Sr. and Doris Norene Allman, and was the only child until her brother, Preston Ordell Edwards Jr. was born in 1958.
Mrs. Stiles-Lee loved to cook and bake and owned Mama Dee’s Country Cafe and Bakery for 21½ years, first in Florence, then in Briggs, and finally in DingDong. She baked pies and cakes for the café and made custom wedding cakes for the public before closing the cafe and bakery in 2001 due to bad health.
She continued to bake for the public and was receiving calls asking if she still made pies and cakes when she passed away.
Mrs. Stiles-Lee was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Charles Richard Stiles Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Joe W. Lee; her daughter, Shannon Acker; stepson Joe W. Lee Jr. and spouse Christi; sisters-in-law, Carol Baugus, Jeanna Kay Lee and Sharon Lee; grandsons, Chance Edward Stiles, Casey Ryan Stiles and Blake Anthony Lee; granddaughters, Brianna Acker and Bailey Byford; great-granddaughter Adeline Stiles; and great-grandson Charlie Byford.
Dorothy will be sorely missed by all who loved her. She was a member of Maxdale Cowboy Church and attended until mobility issues precluded her attendance.
Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
